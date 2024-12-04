PDT Partners LLC Has $460,000 Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Riskified worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSKD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riskified by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

