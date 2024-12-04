PDT Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOA. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,225 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 696,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 159,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 140,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $536.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

