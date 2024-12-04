PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,255 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanmina by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sanmina by 10.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SANM opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

