PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $495.27 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $495.27 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 495,447,889 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 495,447,888.882382. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99976546 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $13,680,793.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

