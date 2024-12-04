Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 1092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Paymentus Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.68 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

