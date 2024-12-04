Patient Square Capital LP Purchases New Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,000. Insmed makes up about 4.7% of Patient Square Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

