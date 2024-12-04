Parsifal Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,953 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for about 4.7% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 1.62% of International Game Technology worth $68,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 230.0% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.