Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,350 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 566,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $368.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.78.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,766.10. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,442 shares of company stock valued at $44,577,770 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

