Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 92,415 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,415 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 151,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 133,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

