Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 456,080 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 456,080 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $10,957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphatec Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
