Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 456,080 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 456,080 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth $10,957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.