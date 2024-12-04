Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 23,252 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ardelyx worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.4% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 29.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 34.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.13.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $33,253.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,636.16. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,385 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,071.30. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,068 shares of company stock worth $1,472,641. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

