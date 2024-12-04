Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 17,632 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 1,507,135 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 179,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,707,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,378.84. This represents a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

