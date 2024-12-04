Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Raises Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 117.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

