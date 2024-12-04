Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the period. Insulet makes up 4.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $269.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $279.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $214.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.