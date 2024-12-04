Parker Investment Management LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after purchasing an additional 670,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,280,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

DELL stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.