Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 584.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $700.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $431.98 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

