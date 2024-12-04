Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 40.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 566.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $490.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

