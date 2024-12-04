Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 23,148 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.