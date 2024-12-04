Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 9,626 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enovis were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Enovis by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enovis by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.