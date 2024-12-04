Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $654,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.