Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $569,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.77.

Leslie’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.