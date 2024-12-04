Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 17,439 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,035.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,016.02. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

