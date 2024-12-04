Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3,461.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CL King downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

