Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.25 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 2.1 %

OMG stock opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 0.92. Oxford Metrics has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Metrics

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,191.59). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

