Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,765 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

