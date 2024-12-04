OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $22.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.13.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,791,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 316,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,072.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

