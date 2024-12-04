OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.46.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain Announces Dividend

NYSE OMF opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock worth $2,107,084 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.