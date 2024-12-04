ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 968066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Bank of America raised ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

ON Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 8.4% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in ON by 60.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ON by 149.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 253,848 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 6.6% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

