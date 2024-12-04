Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 400,240 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $573 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

