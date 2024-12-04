Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

NNY stock remained flat at $8.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

