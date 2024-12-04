Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 36,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

