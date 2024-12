Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NMAI)

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 174,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $643,287.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,634,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,990,204.24. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 446,551 shares of company stock worth $5,808,752 in the last quarter.

