Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.