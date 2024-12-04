Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
