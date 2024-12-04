Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

