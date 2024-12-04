Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
