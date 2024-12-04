Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JQC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,972. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
