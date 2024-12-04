Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 442,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

