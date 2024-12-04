Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

