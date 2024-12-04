NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.76. 35,273,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 32,963,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

