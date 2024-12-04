NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,589 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after buying an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,041,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $103.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

