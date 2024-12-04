North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,857 shares during the period. North American Construction Group accounts for 0.7% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of North American Construction Group worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NOA opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.