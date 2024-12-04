Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $30.79. 29,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 46,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

