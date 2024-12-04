Noble Financial Has Positive Outlook for AZZ Q3 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.