Nicolas Catoggio Sells 6,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Post Stock Down 0.8 %

POST traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 539,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Post

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.