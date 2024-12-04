Nicolas Catoggio Sells 6,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Post Stock Down 0.8 %

POST traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 539,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

