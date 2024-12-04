NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 617 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $265.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.09 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

