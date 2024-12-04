NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CADE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

