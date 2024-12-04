NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 72.7% in the second quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 84,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 209.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

