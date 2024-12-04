NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,415 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 350.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 702,760 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 881,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

