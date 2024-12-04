NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

