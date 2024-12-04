NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 63,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

